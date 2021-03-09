It's 2016 and London is in the grip of three huge cultural phenomena: the so-called 'music' of Canadian rap schmuck Drake, John Travolta's eyebrows in 'The People Vs OJ Simpson', and finally, a sudden proliferation of fancy burgers.

Remember those days? When every night out somehow began and ended with a Patty & Bun or a Shake Shack or a Five Guys or a Lucky Chip or (our enlightened preference, if you must know) a Bleecker Street? When the 'brioche vs seeded' debate was splitting families right down the middle? Simpler (and beefier) times.

Those times may in fact be back. Not one but two burger pop-ups have just been announced for London. Three, if you count that Portuguese sandwich one we wrote about this morning (burgers are a sandwich sub-species). First up: Joanna's in Crystal Palace. A proper local fixture. Fancy but not too fancy, friendly but not annoying. They're bringing back their burger pop up this Saturday and Sunday, offering the Joanna's Hamburger, a Cajun Cod one and also a veggie option. Each is £12.50, accompanied by fries which, according to word-on-the-street, are 'next-level'. Also according to word-on-the-street, get there when they open at noon because they sold out by 2pm last time.

The next pop up is Happy Burger, and it's set to materialise on the Allegra rooftop terrace in Stratford on April 15. All we know at this stage is that the titular Happy Burger is cooked 'Oklahoma-style'. Get in! Also on the menu: non-burger related items including fried chicken, oysters and a fried fish sandwich. Allegra is a fairly posh place, but Happy Burger promises to be a bit more caj (casual). Do also keep an eye out for the rooftop's Sunday residencies, where Allegra will be handing over the keys to their barbecue pit to various chefs currently without an outdoor area to work with. Guests include the guys behind Dalston’s Mangal 2 and also Ben Marks and Matt Emmerson of Perilla in Newington Green. Nice!

