The cancelled Chelsea Flower Show is now selling thousands of plants online

When annual gardening get-together the Chelsea Flower Show was cancelled (for the first time ever) in March, it left flora fans with so many questions. How would we know what water features were trending for 2020? What would the springtime of Charlie Dimmock look like now? And what the hell would be done with the thousands of plants that were being grown for especially the show?

Now the Royal Horticultural Society has come up with a solution. It’s created an A-Z directory of all the nurseries that would have been displaying at the show this year. Its hope? That people will use the guide to shop from these small prize-winning indies rather than the big chain supermarkets of the gardening world.

The guide lists a globe’s worth of growers and their specialities – from carnation experts to the Barbados Horticultural Society – and links out to their social channels and websites. It’s a great place to look for gardening inspiration from around the world as well as actual plants. Plus, it’s an amazing place to find British exhibitors to buy from online during quarantine.

In fact, if you’re using lockdown to fill your garden with fresh ferns and new blooms, you can head here and snap up a plant that might just have bagged an award at Chelsea.

The RHS has also promised a virtual flower show in May. Keep checking Time Out for details.

