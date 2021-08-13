The Cause is hosting a ‘Rave Safe’ all-dayer on Sunday

On July 31, a 21-year-old clubgoer died in hospital following a suspected drug overdose. The previous night he had attended The Cause. Now the Tottenham club has announced a one-off all-dayer on Sunday August 15 to raise funds for nightlife welfare organisation The Loop and to help spread the word about ‘Rave Safe’, in the hope that the clubbing world can avoid further fatalities.

It took a long time for clubs to reopen in the UK but tragically some of that pent-up anticipation has translated into injury and deaths around the country. ‘Sadly this is one of many incidents involving hospitalisation or death that has occurred in recent weeks since clubs have reopened in the UK,’ says Stuart Glen from The Cause. ‘We want to prevent further tragedies and we want to help educate and raise awareness as much as possible.’

The Loop was established in 2013. It provides drug safety testing, welfare and harm-reduction services at nightclubs, festivals and other events. It also provides staff training in clubs on drugs awareness, and ethical ‘front of house’ drug safety testing, helping to save lives.

Even if you can’t make it along on Sunday, there’s a memorial fundraiser, giving all donations to BIMM, which helps young people find their place in the music industry. Do your bit if you’re able to.

Sunday’s full line-up: Alexis, ALNA, Amaliah, Blixa b2b Tia Cousins, Colin Chiddle, Earful Of Wax, Grainger, Harry James, Kiara Scuro, Kiwi, Late Night Shopper, Michelle Manetti, Moscoman, Or:la, Sam Togni, Scarlett O’Malley, Subb-an, System Inc, Tasha and Wes Baggaley, plus some special yet-to-be-announced guests.

Rave Safe, The Cause, N17. Sun Aug 15, 1pm-10pm. £10 (£5 before 2pm). Tickets here.

