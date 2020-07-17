Costa del Tottenham extends its outdoor drinking space for the summer

Foreign holidays might be off the cards for most of us this summer, but Tottenham club The Cause has your back.

The N17 warehouse venue has taken over several industrial spaces near Tottenham Hale station as part of its big expansion plan, to give us Costa del Tottenham: an ‘all-weather tropical industrial paradise’.

Part of the newly expanded venue has been transformed into a huge socially distanced beer garden, double the size of the venue’s previous outdoor space. It’ll be kitted out with palm trees, multicolour pergolas and private booths, so you can booze with your social bubble while keeping to physical-distancing rules.

Once you’re there you’ll be able to sip on pint-sized cocktails, frozen margaritas and concoctions from a dedicated gin station, and soak them up with street food from People’s Burger and vegan Mexican-inspired Club Mexicana. More street-food traders will be added to the line-up soon.

There’ll also be DJ sets from some of London’s finest underground names, including Sean Johnston, famous for his A Love from Outer Space parties with Andrew Weatherall, and various bottomless feasts such as UKG Brunch presents UKG BIG BBQ. If that’s not enough there’ll also be an eight-week open-air cabaret show in partnership with Tottenham’s underground queer club night Adonis.

If you’re anxious about going out again, The Cause says it’s taking safety super seriously and partnering with an electromagnetic cleaning specialist that electrically charges disinfectant to kill viruses and germs. There’ll also be a one-way system in place and table service.

It might not be the Costa del Sol, but we’ll raise a socially distanced pint to summer evenings in N17.

Costa del Tottenham opens at The Cause, Ashley House Depot, N17 9LZ for a soft launch this weekend (Fri Jul 17-Sun Jul 19). The space will be open fully with an official launch party on Fri Jul 24. Tables must be booked in advance for a minimum of four people from £10pp including a free cocktail on arrival.

