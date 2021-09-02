The Cause only has months left in its current form

It looks like the beginning of the end for the Tottenham nightclub

It’s often a different version of the same story when it comes to London’s nightclubs: a new venue opens; it cements itself as a cultural hub in the community; then a bunch of posh flats are built next door and it all goes to shit.

At least that’s what the owners of The Cause in Tottenham are worried will happen. The mammoth eight-room clubbing labyrinth is now overshadowed by high-rise apartments on all sides, with its new neighbours set to move in next January – just 30 metres from the boundaries of the club’s two outdoor arenas without soundproofing.

In what they are calling ‘the beginning of the end’, The Cause is anticipating the inevitable: a mountain of noise complaints sent to the local council, which could mark the end of its dancefloor as we know it.

Stuart Glen, co-founder of The Cause said:

‘Now, finally, it really does feel like the odds are stacked against us with multi-storey residential buildings rising up all around us and the challenges we undoubtedly will face from impending residents. Until those pressures hit, though, we’re making the most of it and we recommend you do too.’

How long does it have left? Although no solid date is in the diary, the team estimates about six months – but obviously it’s all speculative at the moment. Until then, they’ve locked in a bunch of exciting shows: Boiler Room Festival, a weekend from Hessle Audio’s founder Ben UFO, a major b2b party with Axel Boman, Kornél Kovács and Pedrodollar, as well as a night with Congo Natty.

Our fingers remain tightly crossed for its survival, but if you fancy checking out The Cause for the first time or hitting up one of these shows, it’s best to book now just in case.

Check out The Cause’s full upcoming programme here and find out how you can support the club here. The Cause, Ashley Rd, N17 9LZ.

A scheme to improve nightlife safety is extending across London.

Here are London’s best nightclubs.