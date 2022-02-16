London’s party people were gutted when The Cause announced that it would be closing down for good. Now, after a huge blowout New Year’s Day party at the original Tottenham venue, the cult London club is back, and it’s going on holiday.

The team behind The Cause are throwing a bumper seaside festival at Pontins Camber Sands Holiday Park (around two hours from London) across three days, from midday on Friday May 20 to 6am on Monday May 23. The Cause Seaside Beano is happening in collaboration with all of the promoters and parties that made the original venue what it was – meaning that Adonis, Lobster Theremin, Keep Hush, Machinea, Jawdance, and many other cracking folk are involved. It’s basically going to be one huge, chaotic and very fun family holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cause (@thecauselondon)

Music will be split across six areas and guests will also be able to enjoy kitsch seaside attractions like crazy golf and pool parties – not to mention the beach itself. Specific artists on the line-up are still to be announced.

Early bird tickets for the event, including three nights accommodation, cost £115 per person and are on sale now. Tickets are sold in groups of four and six: the larger your group size and the quicker you buy, the cheaper your tickets are.

How The Cause became the city’s best club.

The best music festivals in London in 2022.