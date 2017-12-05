The chef who feeds Brad Pitt and Sam Cam is opening a restaurant called Brat

Disconcertingly young-looking chef Tomos Parry is opening his own restaurant called Brat, and we reckon it will be star-spangled. When Parry was at his last gig, head cheffing at Mayfair’s Kitty Fisher’s, Brad Pitt liked to stop in. And Bradley Cooper (all the Brads!). Samantha Cameron was also a regular. And David Cameron too (but no one cares about him).

The menu will mix Welsh, Cornish and Basque cuisine and there will be an emphasis on cooking over fire. Which we like the sound of. And in case you were wondering: no, the name Brat is not some sort of nod-nod-wink-wink dig at his clientele – it’s old English for turbot.

Brat will open in spring 2018 on Redchurch Street, E1 6JJ.

Love the stars? Check out our roundup of restaurants run by celebrity kids.

Never miss a restaurant-related Brad Pitt post. Click here to sign up to Time Out.