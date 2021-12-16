In news set to gladden the heart of the capital’s drivers and not so much its pedestrians and cyclists, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced today (December 16) that the Congestion Charge will be lifted between Christmas Day and January 3. It’s the longest period that the levy – which charges motorists £15 a day to enter a specific central London zone – has been seasonally suspended since its introduction back in 2003.

The announcement comes as part of the Mayor’s bid to boost visitors to the West End to support retail, leisure and hospitality businesses (and presumably councils that own car parks and parking meters). In part, the decision may reflect the idea that visitors potentially do not feel safe on public transport in the city right now. The Christmas period also traditionally sees reduced services and the suspension of certain tube routes for maintenance.

Additionally, the hours in which the Congestion Charge applies will be reduced from February next year. It had been extended to 10pm, but will revert to 7am to 6pm. The announcement is not without its issues. The Congestion Charge’s extended operating hours and increased fee were both intended to dissuade driving in central London and get revenue for Transport for London, after the catastrophic impact of Covid and WFH has had on commuter numbers. That shortfall now looks set to be added to Londoners’ Council Tax bills instead.

So, if you have a car, bully for you. You can tool around the West End during Crimbo Limbo like a flipping prince(ss). Good luck parking it somewhere.

Oh no! More tube disruption is expected this weekend.

Oh yes! Mariah Carey is doing announcements on the London Underground network.