‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin will play Virginia Woolf’s Orlando in the West End this autumn

Emma Corrin made quite the splash in her West End debut last year. Famous for portraying one controversial real-life figure in ‘The Crown’ – Diana Spencer – she bagged herself an Olivier nomination for ‘Anna X’, in which she played a thinly veiled version of Anna Sorokin, aka the ‘fake heiress’ who befriended and defrauded Manhattan high society.

Now she’s returning to the stage to play a fiction character, albeit one so famous they’re practically as iconic as Diana and Sorokin.

She’ll be leading a brand new West End adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s ‘Orlando’, her exuberant comic novel about an immortal, gender-switching androgyne. Born male in the reign of Elizabeth I, Orlando lives on for 300 years having a bloody good time, occasionally inexplicably changing sex.

This new version will be directed by the great Michael Grandage, from an adaptation by Neil Bartlett. It doesn’t have a venue yet, but we’re promised one will be announced soon.

‘Orlando’ will run in the West End this autumn. To sign up for more information, go here.

