The date of the big Elizabeth line link-up has been announced

The various bits of the service are set to join up with direct trains across the capital

When the Lizzie line first opened in May, Londoners went wild for the Cadbury-coloured moquette seats, icy-cold air conditioning and oh-so-speedy service. Luckily, just in time to cure the winter blues, there’s even more excitement coming from our favourite new transport link.

TfL has just announced that the currently separate sections of the Elizabeth line will be joined up in November, meaning that commuters will no longer have to change trains at Paddington. From November 6, you’ll be able to travel directly from Canary Wharf to Heathrow in 50 minutes.

Trains from Shenfield will also no longer terminate at Liverpool Street, running straight through to Paddington, and the south-eastern line from Abbey Wood will go directly to Heathrow or Reading.

The line link-up will also bring in a new regular service to central London on Sundays. During peak times there will be up to 22 trains per hour between Whitechapel and Paddington, and 16 trains per hour during off-peak hours. This is set to go up to 24 trains an hour in spring 2023.

The delayed Bond Street station, with two shiny new ticket halls, will also open ahead of this new service, although there’s no exact date yet.

Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, said he was ‘excited to see the Elizabeth line unlock quicker and better journey options’.

The purple line has been a huge success so far, and according to TfL more then 11 million trips, equating to more than 200,000 daily journeys, have already been made on it.

