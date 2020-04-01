The Design Museum’s awesome new series of digital events stars creators like Camille Walala

Are you sharing your lockdown with a dangerously bored child (or adult)? The Design Museum’s new calendar of online events might help restore some sanity. Today, the museum is launching a weekly ‘lesson plan’ with activities for kids that will be streamed on Instagram Live. It features a ‘Crowd Sourced Wall Lesson Plan’ for the homeschoolers, and a workshop on how to make your own rocking horse, which sounds like a lot more fun.

It’s not just for kids, though: there’s an ‘Into the Archive’ video programme, where the museum will release footage from its previous exhibitions, starting with its Ferrari: Under the Skin show from 2017 and a regular ‘Learn with the Design Museum’ sessions, with lunchtime lectures and workshops. First up is a Raeburn Responsible Fashion Design Starter Pack, for those who are getting their only source of dopamine from banging the ‘Place order’ button while online shopping.



Every Friday for one month the museum is inviting a designer to take over its Instagram account to share images and videos on the theme of their choice. For April, it’s Camille Walala’s turn. The east-London-based artist is known for her hyper-patterned city installations (AND she once designed a cover for Time Out London), so you can expect a lot of colourful images in your feed.

Find the full digital calendar here.

