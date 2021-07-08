The Disney summer pop-up in Covent Garden was just starting to be an annual tradition when 2020 happened – there was naturally no pop-up last year because there were no Disney musicals in London, either.

However, with the returns of ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘The Lion King’ just around the corner, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ set to embark on a national tour, and – most excitingly – ‘Frozen’ to finally open the revamped Theatre Royal Drury Lane in September, the Disney On Stage Summer Pop-up Experience will return for its third and biggest edition later this month.

It’s basically several rooms of cool free Disney activities, mostly aimed at kids. So there’s a trip back to early twentieth-century London and a visit to Mrs Corry’s Sweet Shop where you can participate in various ‘Mary Poppins’-themed arts and crafts; a magic carpet ride and retro video games in the ‘Aladdin’ cave of wonders (‘Aladdin’ finished some years ago but whatever); a visit to Elsa’s ice palace, and some nifty ‘Lion King’ puppets and masks.

Although it will presumably operate under relatively few restrictions – because it doesn’t open until July 22 – and there will be a ‘limited’ number of walk-up spaces every day, you are invited to book your free tickets in advance, which you can do from here.

Disney On Stage Summer Pop-up Experience is at Carriage Hall, 29 Floral Street, Covent Garden, Jul 22-Aug 30. Wed, Fri Sat noon-7pm; Thu noon-8pm; Sun noon-5pm. Free.

