The Dorchester is now delivering its fancy afternoon tea

Afternoon tea might not be the first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions ‘getting in a takeaway’. But this is the new normal. All food is takeaway now – even that normally served over the course of an afternoon, on delicate cake stands by deferential servers in fancy uniforms.

The Dorchester hotel has launched a new takeaway service including an afternoon tea. To coincide with the first virtual RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the first takeaway tea will be Chelsea Flower Show inspired, with all proceeds from sales going to The Royal Horticultural Society. In June, a classic afternoon tea will launch to replace it.

Delivered in hampers, the teas available to order in London and includes all the bits and pieces that make up the 3pm meal at the hotel. Think decadent cakes, cute scones, neat sarnies and a mini bottle of Veuve Cliquot champagne. Plus, the hotel is providing streamed performances by one of its regular pianists to listen to while you eat.

The Afternoon Tea hamper costs £60 per person (you have to order for a minimum of two people). Looking for something more substantial to snack on (that’s still just as fancy)? Dorchester at Home will also be sending out ‘Make It Yourself’ hampers for dishes like beef wellington and lobster thermidor tart.

