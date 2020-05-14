Mac & Wild is now delivering bottomless brunch kits in London
Everyone’s favourite Saturday afternoon activity is back, exclusively with Time Out
Much like ‘Avenue Q’ and some of our local garden centres, bottomless brunch is back. And it’s all thanks to London’s favourite Scottish restaurant chain, Mac & Wild. Exclusively through Time Out, you can now order a make-your-own brunch kit for two or four people, complete with great-tasting burgers and Bonnie Spritz cocktails.
Starting from £29 for two people, the kits contain all the ingredients you’ll need to rustle up a brunch of epic proportions. As well as all the classic burger bits, there’s black pudding, streaky bacon and venison-bone-marrow beans (is your mouth watering yet?) to chow down on. You’ll also get an Iru Bru each, of course.
If you’re looking for a more relaxed meal you can opt for one cocktail per person, or, if you’re planning to really let your hair down, go bottomless and get a whole bottle of pre-mixed Bonnie Spritz (that’s ten cocktails!). For the uninitiated, Bonnie Spritz is Mac & Wild classic, made by mixing Haig Club Clubman whisky, rowan berries, rhubarb, Rosata vermouth, Peychaud’s and agave, with delightful results.
To order your make-your-own brunch kit, click here.
