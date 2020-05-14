Much like ‘Avenue Q’ and some of our local garden centres, bottomless brunch is back. And it’s all thanks to London’s favourite Scottish restaurant chain, Mac & Wild. Exclusively through Time Out, you can now order a make-your-own brunch kit for two or four people, complete with great-tasting burgers and Bonnie Spritz cocktails.

Starting from £29 for two people, the kits contain all the ingredients you’ll need to rustle up a brunch of epic proportions. As well as all the classic burger bits, there’s black pudding, streaky bacon and venison-bone-marrow beans (is your mouth watering yet?) to chow down on. You’ll also get an Iru Bru each, of course.

If you’re looking for a more relaxed meal you can opt for one cocktail per person, or, if you’re planning to really let your hair down, go bottomless and get a whole bottle of pre-mixed Bonnie Spritz (that’s ten cocktails!). For the uninitiated, Bonnie Spritz is Mac & Wild classic, made by mixing Haig Club Clubman whisky, rowan berries, rhubarb, Rosata vermouth, Peychaud’s and agave, with delightful results.

To order your make-your-own brunch kit, click here.

Craving a cocktail? Find more bars doing home delivery.

Most popular on Time Out

- Londoners told to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces

- A drive-in cinema is coming to London this summer

- The National Theatre is streaming a free play every Thursday

- These local London garden centres will deliver plants to your door

- The National Trust plans to reopen UK sites with a new pre-booking policy

Share the story