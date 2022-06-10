There’s nothing like returning from a stay in a posh hotel, heady on the scent of fancy toiletries and the feel of crisp Egyptian cotton sheets, to make you feel pretty deflated at the sight of your own postage-stamp-sized London flat.

Well, now you can get a taste of five-star hotel luxury in your own gaff. The Dorchester, one of the world’s most iconic high-end hotels, is selling 2,000 items of furniture and other fancy knick-knacks in a massive auction, the first sale of its kind in the Park Lane hotel’s 91-year history.

The iconic art deco building is currently undergoing its biggest renovation since 1989, and in order to make room for a brand new entrance and bar, as well as the revamp of two floors of guest rooms and its famous Promenade lounge, a whole lot of stuff has to go.

Anyone can join the auction which will take place online and in person on Tuesday June 21 and Wednesday June 22. Everything from ‘cushy ottomans upholstered in velvet and trimmed with fringe’ to ‘marble-topped coffee tables’ and ‘gilded furniture’ will be included. They might not be going at Ikea prices, but organisers Pro Auction promise: ‘These pieces will sell for a fraction of the originals but nothing is lost in the quality or style.’

Photograph: The Dorchester

Included in the sale are the Promenade lounge’s pink silk curtains with a starting bid of £500 each, a gold Louis Phillipe-style love sofa starting at £800 and a pair of 19th-century French Louis XVI-style giltwood armchairs starting at £400.

The entire bar is also going, along with its round tables and mahogany bar stools starting at £80. After a bargain? You can bulk-buy room safes at £30 a pop and even nab yourself a Dorchester mattress from £400.

Over its illustrious history, the hotel has played host to lots of famous guests. So you never know, you might bag a table once touched by Elizabeth Taylor’s manicured hand, a safe that once housed Kate Moss’s jewellery, a pouffe perched on by a Kardashian bum or a stool that once propped up one of Prince Philip’s bachelor party guests, er, not that we’d want to put you off or anything…

Sketch has also been auctioning off its famous pink chairs.

Love a rummage through pre-loved goods? Check out London’s best flea markets.