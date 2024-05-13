The Elizabeth Line has been named London’s Building of the Year 2024

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed its choices for the year’s best new buildings

London is a glorious mish-mash of historic and ultra-modern buildings, from the Gherkin to St Paul’s. Since 1966, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has been celebrating the most impressive architectural projects in London and the rest of the UK with its annual awards.

This year RIBA’s London Awards shortlist includes a huge range of structures, from big-name schemes like the huge remodelling of Battersea Power Station to smaller projects like Dukes Meadow Footbridge, a low-carbon pedestrian bridge in Chiswick. The 40 projects were selected by a jury of experts, who visited each and every one. However, one project stood out as the most impressive, and was crowned as London’s Building of the Year.

The winner was (drum roll, please) the Elizabeth Line! That’s right, London’s speedy, sprawling, 100km railway was commended for feeling ‘significantly different from other tube lines’ with ‘decluttered and calm’ spaces.

The line opened in May 2022, and has already ferried millions of passengers across London. However, it hasn’t been a completely smooth ride, with £140 million being granted to help alleviate delays. Still quite the engineering feat, though.

While the entire Elizabeth Line won the prize, individual stations received praise, too: both Abbey Wood and Paddington stations were shortlisted for this year’s RIBA awards. Here is the full list of RIBA London Award winners for 2024.

RIBA London Award Winners 2024

RIBA London (East)

Chowdhury Walk by Al-Jawad Pike

Fish Island Village by Haworth Tompkins, Lyndon Goode Architects, Pitman Tozer Architects, Bureau de Change

Shakespeare Tower, Barbican by Takero Shimazaki Architects

St Andrew Holborn by DaeWha Kang Design

The Arbour by Boehm Lynas and GS8

The Black & White Building by Waugh Thistleton Architects

The Elizabeth Line by Grimshaw, Maynard, Equation, Atkins

The Learning Tree Nursery by Delve Architects

RIBA London (North)

22 Handyside Street by Coffey Architects

Bradbury Works by [Y/N] Studio

Brent Cross Town Visitor Pavilion by Moxon Architects Ltd

Dover Court Estate by Pollard Thomas Edwards

Hampstead House by Coppin Dockray

King's Cross Masterplan by Allies and Morrison and Porphyrios Associates

Sycamore House by Jonathan Wilson RIBA with Circle Architecture

Unity Place by Design Architects, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Alison Brooks Architects and Gort Scott, with Delivery Architect RM_A Architects

RIBA London (South East)

67 Southwark Street by Allies and Morrison

Abbey Wood Station by Fereday Pollard Architects

All Saints by EPR Architects

Love Walk II by Knox Bhavan Architects

LSBU Hub by WilkinsonEyre

Peckham House by Surman Weston

Rotherhithe Primary School by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Six Columns by 31/44 Architects

Southwark House Renovation by VATRAA

St John's Waterloo by Eric Parry Architects

The Africa Centre by Freehaus

The Tree House by Bell Phillips

RIBA London (South West)

Battersea Power Station Phase Two by WilkinsonEyre

Royal Academy of Dance by Takero Shimazaki Architects

Somerset Road Covered Courts: All England Lawn Tennis Club by Hopkins Architects

Sunday Mills by Assael Architecture

Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel by Henley Halebrown

The Department Store Studios by Squire & Partners

RIBA London (West)

Dukes Meadow Footbridge by Moxon Architects Ltd

Leighton House by BDP

National Portrait Gallery by Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station by Weston Williamson + Partners

Pitzhanger Hub by Jo Townshend Architects

The Parcels Building by Grafton Architects

You can read more on the RIBA Awards on its website right here. All London Award winners will go on to compete for a RIBA National Award – those will be announced on July 11.

