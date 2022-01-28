London
Feel Good Club's London installation
Photograph: Feel Good Club

The Feel Good Club is spreading messages of positivity throughout Covent Garden

Your daily dose of positive thinking is right here

Written by
Alice Saville
If you're feeling blue and the heart-scattered run-up to Valentine's Day is only making things worse, help is at hand. Professional positivity-mongers Feel Good Club have been commissioned to scatter Covent Garden with feel-good messages. You can take your daily dose of positivity in two easy-to-swallow forms.

First up, there are giant posters all over the area, emblazoned with messages like 'Dear Stranger, The world is a better place with you in it' against soothing millennial pink backgrounds. And secondly, there's a more personal approach. 200 lucky passers by will be given envelopes with inspiring quotes handwritten by the Feel Good Club themselves: these'll be handed out on the street, as well as dispensed at local retailers like VASHI and Lilly's Cafe, in periodic drops until Monday 14th February.

If you're hungry for a bit of sugary-sweet positivity, this all sounds perfect for lifting your mood as the tail end of winter bites. And if inspiring quotes give you the ick? At least you know to beware of strangers bearing envelopes until Valentine's Day is up.

