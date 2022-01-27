London
Galentine's Day
Photograph: Shutterstock

Things to do on Galentine’s Day in London

Single and fabulous? Here are loads of great suggestions for how to celebrate Galentine’s Day in London in 2022

Rosie Hewitson
Written by
Rosie Hewitson
February is right around the corner, which can only mean one thing: our favourite day of the year is nearly here. But before you get the wrong end of the stick, we’re not talking about Valentine’s Day. No, no, no! We’re way more interested in its younger, cooler sibling, a day of love which all of us can celebrate whether we’re coupled up or not. We’re talking, of course, about Galentine’s Day. 

Never heard of it? Allow us to get you up to speed. The annual day of sisterly love was invented by Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope in the much-loved American mockumentary sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’. As Leslie explains, ‘Every February 13, my ladyfriends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies!’

It might have been invented by a fictional character, but we reckon a feminist holiday that centres around breakfast food is a pretty excellent addition to the calendar. So with that in mind we’ve collated a bunch of great places to celebrate Galentine’s Day on and around February 13, including brunch suggestions and film screenings, plus plenty of things for single guys and gals to do on Valentine’s Day, too. 

All you need to do is grab a couple of your best Judies, order in a round of Mimosas and enjoy!

RECOMMENDED: Your comprehensive guide to Valentine’s Day in London.

The Palentine’s Day Shuffle Brunch
The London Shuffle Club

The Palentine’s Day Shuffle Brunch

  • Restaurants
  • Shoreditch

Celebrate ‘Palentine’s Day’ in style with two hours of bottomless pizza, beer and prosecco, plus a 55-minute game of shuffleboard to get the blood pumping. It’s the perfect blend of friends, fun and sustenance, and very much an event to file under ‘the more, the merrier’. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Valentine’s Vice: Curated by The London Vagabond
Photograph: Rachel Prosser

Valentine’s Vice: Curated by The London Vagabond

  • Things to do
  • Late openings
  • Spitalfields

Looking for an alternative kind of Valentine’s Day event? Then head to the Bishopsgate Institute for an evening of erotica curated by The London Vagabond. In between browsing ‘the most carnal and enticing collections’ in the Institute’s archives, you’ll be able to check out performances, conversations, workshops and DJ sets. A titillating beginning to a Galentine’s weekend with ur gals, and a hot ticket in all senses. 

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Her Hustle: An Ode to Female Friendships
Photograph: Nikolas Koenig

Her Hustle: An Ode to Female Friendships

  • Things to do
  • Fitzrovia

Forget boyfriends and partners. It’s female friendships that are the greatest romance of most women’s lives, at least according to ‘Fleabag’ creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. But at this time of year, it’s all too clear how much society prioritises romantic relationships, which is why female-first production company Her Hustle is throwing a Valentine’s Day party in celebration of female friendship. It’ll be inviting a bunch of brilliant women to share a love letter to a female friend, and there’ll also be recitations of beautiful letters exchanged between historical female figures, which you could argue are a criminally under-recognised facet of the great canon of romantic literature. Guests are invited to bring their best pal along and prepare a letter to read to them too. And it’s all taking place inside the gorgeous Punch Room cocktail bar inside swanky Berners Street hotel The London Edition, where you’ll be greeted with a cocktail on arrival. Sounds like a lovely way to treat your bestie for Galentine’s. 

Read more
Buy ticket

Galentines LGBTQ+ Pub Quiz

  • LGBTQ+
  • Vauxhall

Grab your best platonic pals and head to the Royal Vauxhall Tavern for its fourth annual Galentine’s Pub Quiz, a celebration of friendship, pop culture and London’s best queer spaces. This year’s event is bigger and better than ever before, with an aim to raise £2,500 for the London LGBTQ+ Community Centre. We recommend you get revising the latest pop culture hot-topics for a chance to win first place this Galentine’s Day.

Read more
Buy ticket
Flat & the Curves: The Gal-entines Special
Flat & the Curves

Flat & the Curves: The Gal-entines Special

  • Comedy
  • Clapham

All-female musical comedy troupe Flat & the Curves is back with a sassy and savage ‘Galentine’s Day’ special. It’s promising ‘a night of belly laughs and ballads’ with a vibe that hits the sweet spot where ‘Sex and the City’ meets Little Mix. We’ll definitely raise a glass to that. And if you fancy dancing the night away afterwards, you’re already at one of Clapham’s best pub-clubs, the Two Brewers. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Kusama Art Afternoon Tea
Photograph: Rosewood Hotels

Kusama Art Afternoon Tea

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Holborn
The bad news is Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms at the Tate are sold out until the end of March. But if you can’t step into the artist’s imaginary world, you can at least eat your way through it, because Rosewood London is offering a red-and-pink-hued, Kusama-inspired afternoon tea in its Mirror Room. Created exclusively for Valentine’s Day by executive pastry chef Mark Perkins, the menu fuses Japanese flavours with French culinary flair. Savoury offerings include chicken teriyaki sandwiches and keta caviar, while the cakes are contemporary and personal. ‘Dots obsession soul of pumpkin’, a dark chocolate sable paired with passion fruit ganache, is inspired by Kusama’s childhood when she recalled a pumpkin speaking to her during harvest on her family’s farm, with ’Flowers that bloom at midnight’, an ode to her 2010 sculptures of the same name. The tea is on for three days only, including Galentine’s Day. 
Read more
Buy ticket
‘Legally Blonde’ Galentine’s Brunch

  • Restaurants
  • Fulham

Enjoy an Elle Woods moment at this ‘Legally Blonde’-themed Galentine’s brunch. The ticket price entitles you and your Paulettes to 90 minutes of bottomless pink prosecco, but a brunch dish from the menu (which is obligatory) will cost extra. Oh, and make sure you perfect your ‘bend and snap’ moves before you arrive.  

Read more
Buy ticket
PopHorror’s Anti-Valentine’s Ball
Photograph: PopHorror

PopHorror’s Anti-Valentine’s Ball

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Vauxhall

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s revolt against the day of romance is back for the fourth time this year, celebrating February 14 in its usual way: with hate, venom and gore! This year’s event promises cabaret, drag, games and plenty of surprises. This is a night for singles and couples who hate V-day with a passion, so as usual, the longest-standing singleton will be crowned ‘Queen of the Ball’, while the longest-surviving couple will be consigned to building some IKEA furniture in the corner of the room. There’ll also be a crap card competition, a damaged goods tombola, a worst dates confessional booth and a good old power ballad singalong before the Broken-Hearted Disco ’til late. The ideal night out for you and your favourite single ladies this V-Day. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Dating and Relationships Therapy Comedy Show
Photograph: Licaria

Dating and Relationships Therapy Comedy Show

  • Comedy
  • Shoreditch

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a laugh at this relationships-themed comedy show at east London arts centre Rich Mix on Galentine’s Day. A palette of top stand-up talent will be on hand to roast romance and dive deep into dating disasters – hey, we’ve all been there. Sounds super-relatable and a lot of fun. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Galentine’s Day screening at the Prince Charles Cinema
Photograph: Entertainment One

Galentine’s Day screening at the Prince Charles Cinema

  • Film
  • Romance
  • Leicester Square

As usual, the Prince Charles has organised a bumper programme of cult, arthouse and classic films themed around romance this February. But as well as plenty of screenings ideal for date night, it’s hosting a Galentine’s Day showing of Olivia Wilde’s excellent high-school comedy ‘Booksmart’. Largely focusing on the trials and tribulations of nerdy bffs Amy and Molly, it’s the perfect way to celebrate with your own best buds.

Read more
Buy ticket
Galentine’s Dinner at Peckham Cellars
Photograph: Peckham Cellars

Galentine’s Dinner at Peckham Cellars

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Peckham

Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning wine bar Peckham Cellars is forgoing a Valentine’s Day celebration this year in favour of going big on Galentine’s instead. Take along your bf, your bff, your sister or your dog on Sunday February 13 to enjoy a slap-up three-course set menu, with a glass of fizz on arrival and optional wine pairings. Better still, the friendly neighbourhood joint donates a tree for every order made, so you can treat your best bud or your darling mother while also helping out Mother Earth too. We’ll drink to that!

Read more
Buy ticket
Luisa Omielan’s Valentines Party!
© Kristian Dowling

Luisa Omielan’s Valentines Party!

  • Comedy
  • Stand-up
  • Clapham Junction

Comedy queen Luisa Omielan brings her annual Valentine’s Day party to one of London’s most party-ready venues, Clapham Grand. After laughing until your sides split – well, almost – you can dance the night away at the after-party, which wraps up at midnight. Well, if it’s good enough for Cinderella...

Read more
Buy ticket
