The flat above the bookshop in ‘Notting Hill’ is for sale

Notting Hill is famous for a lot of things... the annual Carnival, the iconic antique market on Portobello Road and its chichi cake-coloured houses, but the legacy of that famous movie is what it’s best known for these days. It’s difficult to walk down Portobello Road without imagining that meet-cute moment when Hugh Grant spills his coffee all over Julia Roberts’s top, the lovable clumsy big British dope.

The acclaimed romcom tells the unlikely romance of Grant’s character William Thacker, a posh-geeky travel bookshop owner, and Julia Roberts, a famous Hollywood actress.

Well, if you wanted to live out your romcom fantasy, the flat over the famous travel bookshop run by Hugh in the 1999 film is now for sale for a serious £2.4 million. Today, the shop on Portobello Road that provided the exterior for ‘The Travel Book Co’ in the film is a souvenir gift emporium, but still has its iconic blue exterior.

Photograph: Russell Simpson

The property, which is across three floors, offers more than 1,400 sq ft of living space, with an open-plan reception room, kitchen and dining room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms AND a spacious outdoor terrace. The entire third floor of the apartment is dedicated to the (en suite) master bedroom, oh... and it has a steam room.

Photograph: Russell Simpson

So, if you’ve got £2.4m burning a hole in your corduroy trousers or crisply ironed jeans, this Richard Curtis fantasy flat could be yours. And all the ‘Notting Hill’ souvenirs you could ever want, just downstairs.

Find more details at Russell Simpson.

Influencers are damaging people’s houses in Notting Hill.

Loki, a new nightclub, is opening in Brixton with £1 tickets.