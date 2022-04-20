The Florence Nightingale Museum is finally reopening

It’s been just over a year since the Florence Nightingale Museum was forced to closed due to reduced visitor numbers during the pandemic. No one really knew when, or if, the museum would reopen. But it wasn’t going down that easily.

Following a few monthly weekend openings, the museum has now announced that it will reopen on a regular basis from next month – thanks to successful fundraising efforts, receiving support from the Cultural Recovery Fund, and more confidence in visitor numbers.

The museum will reopen on May 12 (the same date as old Florence’s 202nd birthday and National Nursing Day) with its ‘Nightingale in 200 Objects, People and Places’ exhibition, which originally opened in March 2020 but had to close just days later due to Covid. You’ll get to see the actual lamp she carried during the Crimean War and her stuffed pet owl, Athena.

David Green, museum director, said: ‘After the experiences of the past two years, the value of nurses has never been clearer. Now, after concerted fundraising and as tourists begin to return to the country and visitors head for museums, we are so pleased to be returning to tell the story of Florence Nightingale and the people following in her footsteps today. We are now on a surer footing and absolutely delighted to open our doors again, hopefully for good this time.’

2 Lambeth Palace Rd, SE1 7EW. Open from May 12. £10, £5 child.

