The four-day tube strike has been called off

Two tube strikes, planned over a four day period this week, have been called off, following last-ditch talks between union bosses and transport officials.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) workers union had been planning a 24-hour walkout on August 3 at 12pm until August 4 at 11:59am and another one on 5th August at 12pm until 11:59am on 6th August.

The ongoing dispute concerns proposed changes in pay grades for night tube drivers (a service which isn’t coming back until 2022, FYI) and rotas.

'Following extensive and wide ranging discussions through the ACAS machinery we have hammered out enough ground to allow those talks to continue,' said RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch. 'As a result this week's strike action is suspended although the rest of the planned action rema‎ins on.'

Plans for another tube strike later in the month on August 24 at 12pm until August 25 at 11:59am, followed by another one on August 26 from 12pm until August 27 at 11:59 remain 'on'.

TfL said the London Underground is also dealing with 'short-term, short-notice absences caused by Covid-related self-isolation' and that 'more detailed travel advice will be made available as soon as possible next week'.

