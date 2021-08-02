London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
tube, tube strike, city of london, london, transport for london
Photograph: Kevin Cole 44 / Shutterstock.com

The four-day tube strike has been called off

The last-ditch talks proved successful

Written by
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

Two tube strikes, planned over a four day period this week, have been called off, following last-ditch talks between union bosses and transport officials.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) workers union had been planning a 24-hour walkout on August 3 at 12pm until August 4 at 11:59am and another one on 5th August at 12pm until 11:59am on 6th August.

The ongoing dispute concerns proposed changes in pay grades for night tube drivers (a service which isn’t coming back until 2022, FYI) and rotas. 

'Following extensive and wide ranging discussions through the ACAS machinery we have hammered out enough ground to allow those talks to continue,' said RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch. 'As a result this week's strike action is suspended although the rest of the planned action rema‎ins on.'

Plans for another tube strike later in the month on August 24 at 12pm until August 25 at 11:59am, followed by another one on August 26 from 12pm until August 27 at 11:59 remain 'on'. 

TfL said the London Underground is also dealing with 'short-term, short-notice absences caused by Covid-related self-isolation' and that 'more detailed travel advice will be made available as soon as possible next week'.

The World Naked Bike Ride in London is on!

More extreme rain and flooding predicted for London

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.