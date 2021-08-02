London
London with thunderstorm
Photograph: Shutterstock

More heavy thunderstorms forecast for London

There's risk of further flooding following last week’s torrential rain

Written by
Ed Cunningham
Following sharp on the heels of last week’s flash flooding, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in London, south England and Wales this afternoon and evening.

While less serious than the amber warning issued for the storms that flooded much of the capital last week, a yellow warning still forecasts heavy rainfall with the potential to cause flooding and travel disruption. The Met Office’s official statement even includes a warning for hail – hail, in August! – but by this point are we really that surprised? It's the British summer, anything can happen. Maybe we'll get some typhoons and snowstorms next. 

The weather warning is in place until 11pm this evening. You can keep up to date with any travel disruption on TfL’s transport and traffic status site.

But if you’re worried about the entire summer being a washout, fear not. Flicking the ‘summer switch’ off and on in typically volatile British fashion, the summer’s third stifling heatwave is projected to arrive sometime near the end of next week. 

