The full list of London tube closures and disruption this weekend September 13-15

[title]
Thinking of heading out to do something fun this weekend? You might need to plan your travel ahead. There are planned closures taking place across loads of London Underground and Overground lines so that TfL can carry out vital works.
Here’s all the information you need to know about which lines will be closed on which days.
District line
Saturday September 14 and Sunday September 15, no service between Earls Court and Ealing Broadway / Kensington Olympia / Richmond. Replacement buses will operate.
Piccadilly line
Saturday September 14, from 12.45am until 5am, no service on the entire line. Replacement buses operate.
Saturday September 14, from 5am and all day Sunday September 15 (including Saturday Night Tube), no service between Kings Cross St Pancras and Northfields / Uxbridge. Use Metropolitan line services between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge. Replacement buses will operate.
Elizabeth line
Sunday September 15, a reduced service operates between Paddington and Heathrow / Maidenhead. Six trains an hour will serve Ealing Broadway, Southall and Hayes & Harlington in each direction, four trains an hour will serve West Ealing and Heathrow Terminals 3 & 3, and two trains an hour will serve Acton Main Line, Hanwell, Heathrow Terminal 4, West Drayton, Langley, Slough, Burnham and Maidenhead.
DLR
Saturday September 14 and Sunday September 15, no service between Poplar / Stratford International and Beckton / Woolwich Arsenal. Use Jubilee line connections between Stratford and Canning Town. Replacement buses operate between Canary Wharf and Gallions Reach (via Beckton), between Canning Town and King George V.
Overground
Saturday September 14 and Sunday September 15, no service between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction. Replacement bus service M operates between Canada Water and Clapham Junction via Surrey Quays, Queens Road Peckham, Peckham Rye, Denmark Hill, Clapham High Street and Wandsworth Road.
Sunday September 15, until 10.15am, no service between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town / Cheshunt. Use local London Buses services for Bethnal Green, Cambridge Heath, London Fields, Hackney Downs, Rectory Road, Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill. Replacement buses will operate between Seven Sisters and Enfield Town, and Seven Sisters and Cheshunt.
Sunday September 15, until 10.15am, no service between Liverpool Street and Chingford. Use local buses for connections between Liverpool Street and Hackney Downs. Replacement bus service L3 operates between Hackney Downs and Chingford via Clapton, St James Street, Walthamstow Central, Wood Street and Highams Park.
Saturday September 14, until 1pm, no service between Richmond and South Acton. Replacement bus service DL3 will operate between Richmond and Acton Central via Kew Gardens (Royal Botanic Gardens), Gunnersbury and South Acton (Acton Lane).
Saturday September 14, from 1pm and all day Sunday September 15, no service between Richmond and Willesden Junction. Use replacement bus DL3.
Waterloo & City line
Service operates Monday to Friday between 6am and 12.30am only. There is no service on Saturdays, Sundays and public/bank holidays.