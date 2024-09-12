The full list of London tube closures and disruption this weekend September 13-15

Thinking of heading out to do something fun this weekend? You might need to plan your travel ahead. There are planned closures taking place across loads of London Underground and Overground lines so that TfL can carry out vital works.

Here’s all the information you need to know about which lines will be closed on which days.

District line

Saturday September 14 and Sunday September 15, no service between Earls Court and Ealing Broadway / Kensington Olympia / Richmond. Replacement buses will operate.

Piccadilly line

Saturday September 14, from 12.45am until 5am, no service on the entire line. Replacement buses operate.

Saturday September 14, from 5am and all day Sunday September 15 (including Saturday Night Tube), no service between Kings Cross St Pancras and Northfields / Uxbridge. Use Metropolitan line services between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge. Replacement buses will operate.

Elizabeth line Sunday September 15, a reduced service operates between Paddington and Heathrow / Maidenhead. Six trains an hour will serve Ealing Broadway, Southall and Hayes & Harlington in each direction, four trains an hour will serve West Ealing and Heathrow Terminals 3 & 3, and two trains an hour will serve Acton Main Line, Hanwell, Heathrow Terminal 4, West Drayton, Langley, Slough, Burnham and Maidenhead.