The grass steps are back in Granary Square from today

These days, your social life most likely revolves around Doing Things Outside. It’s good news, then, that the canalside steps at Granary Square have had their annual summer makeover. Yep, the grass steps are back – and this time they’re more summery than ever.

The steps have been decked out with 12 giant pink and orange ice lollies that are ideal for perching on as you sip tinnies, as well as some candy-coloured stripy sun loungers. Not forgetting that this is the New Normal, they’ve all been spaced out to allow for social distancing, too.

Nicknamed the Lollypop Lounge, the new set-up is part of The Great Outdoors: a summer of free activities taking place all over King’s Cross, including yoga and aerobics with Frame, live music and the return of Canopy Market.

