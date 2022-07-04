London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Heartstopper cast at Pride London
Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The Heartstopper cast dancing in front of anti-LGBTQ protestors was our top Pride moment

Netflix star Joe Locke gave the protesters the middle finger

Written by
Ellie Muir
Advertising

Netflix's hit queer coming-of-age series graced our screens in April, telling the heartwarming love story of teenage main characters Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

During Saturday’s (July 2) London Pride events, ‘Heartstopper’ stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor were joined by their co-stars Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft during the Pride March.

More than a million people took to the capital's streets celebrating 50 years of Pride in London. But in some places parade-goers were confronted by a small number of anti-LGBTQ protesters, waving homophobic banners. Their efforts didn’t achieve much. The Netflix stars were filmed defiantly dancing to Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ while some of the cast members gave the homophobic protesters the middle finger.

Following a small altercation in which a parade-goer appeared to break from an anti-LGBTQ protester’s grasp, Joe Locke (who plays main character Charlie Spring) raised his middle finger to the group, while keeping the festive spirit of Pride by bopping and dancing to the music.

The Netflix series has been applauded by fans for its frank portrayal of LGBTQ romance. The adaptation of Alice Oseman’s eponymous graphic novel follows an unlikely budding romance between two British schoolboys: self-identified nerd Charlie Spring and popular rugby star Nick Nelson.

As we wait for the recently confirmed 'Heartstopper' Season 2 (yay), enjoy this footage of the young cast making their mark on London Pride.

Decades of love: the story of Time Out and Pride in London

Jodie Comer is making a surprise return to your local cinema this weekend

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Pride

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.