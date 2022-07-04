Netflix's hit queer coming-of-age series graced our screens in April, telling the heartwarming love story of teenage main characters Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

During Saturday’s (July 2) London Pride events, ‘Heartstopper’ stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor were joined by their co-stars Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft during the Pride March.

More than a million people took to the capital's streets celebrating 50 years of Pride in London. But in some places parade-goers were confronted by a small number of anti-LGBTQ protesters, waving homophobic banners. Their efforts didn’t achieve much. The Netflix stars were filmed defiantly dancing to Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ while some of the cast members gave the homophobic protesters the middle finger.

Following a small altercation in which a parade-goer appeared to break from an anti-LGBTQ protester’s grasp, Joe Locke (who plays main character Charlie Spring) raised his middle finger to the group, while keeping the festive spirit of Pride by bopping and dancing to the music.

The Netflix series has been applauded by fans for its frank portrayal of LGBTQ romance. The adaptation of Alice Oseman’s eponymous graphic novel follows an unlikely budding romance between two British schoolboys: self-identified nerd Charlie Spring and popular rugby star Nick Nelson.

As we wait for the recently confirmed 'Heartstopper' Season 2 (yay), enjoy this footage of the young cast making their mark on London Pride.

The cast of ‘Heartstopper’ dance in front of anti-LGBTQ+ protestors at London Pride.



