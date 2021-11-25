London
A festive menu for dogs
Photo: David Parry / PA for Hilton

The Hilton’s doing Christmas dinner, but for dogs

Because kibble is just not going to cut it this year

Written by
Margaret Dener
Not all Christmas meals are designed for humans. The Hilton hotel chain has created what looks to be an incredibly posh three-course offering, just for the city’s canine inhabitants.

The festive options include turkey howliday (funny) roast and steak bites infused with herbs. Of course, dessert will be served, so your dog can stuff his or her snout with christ-mutt (also funny) pudding. And you don’t need to fret about your pooch’s cholesterol level: this menu is a collaboration with DogFriendly, the veterinary nutrition experts. Which means it’s a healthy meal. And your four-legged friends can top the experience off with a festive non-alcoholic single mutt whisk(er)y. Plus, the menu was given a celebrity endorsement by Insta-famous Golden Retrievers Darcy, Boris and Lily, who rated it ‘big paws up’. 

Your pup will be able to enjoy a bed-and-bowl at one of the 29 pet-friendly Hiltons across Britain from December 3 until December 31. One small note: you do need to book a room at the hotel to be eligible. A small price to pay for an unforgettable dog meal. 

Book your doggie Christmas meal at the Hilton right here.

