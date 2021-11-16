3 eco-friendly food containers that aren’t smelly tupperware

Want to do your bit for the planet but sick of scrubbing your old tupperware? Check out these alternative eco-friendly food packaging solutions

1. Subscription-based takeaway service Dabbadrop is leading the way when it comes to eco-packaging for takeout. Its reusable metal tiffin tins come stacked with truly excellent vegan curries.

2. Fancy a side order of eco-smugness with your coffee? Clubzero is a free scheme that lets you borrow reusable cups and containers from any venue that’s signed up. It’ll serve up your flat white/lunchtime sarnie/fancy pastry in Clubzero’s packaging and you have seven days to return it.

3. Created from a combination of seaweed and plants, Notpla (you know, like... not plastic) is biodegradable, but even more impressive, it’s edible. Find it out in the wild at London restaurants like Spicebox.

