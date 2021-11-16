London
sustainability
Illustration: Tim Easly

3 eco-friendly food containers that aren’t smelly tupperware

Packaging made from... seaweed? You betcha

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Want to do your bit for the planet but sick of scrubbing your old tupperware? Check out these alternative eco-friendly food packaging solutions 

1. Subscription-based takeaway service Dabbadrop is leading the way when it comes to eco-packaging for takeout. Its reusable metal tiffin tins come stacked with truly excellent vegan curries.

2. Fancy a side order of eco-smugness with your coffee? Clubzero is a free scheme that lets you borrow reusable cups and containers from any venue that’s signed up. It’ll serve up your flat white/lunchtime sarnie/fancy pastry in Clubzero’s packaging and you have seven days to return it.

3. Created from a combination of seaweed and plants, Notpla (you know, like... not plastic) is biodegradable, but even more impressive, it’s edible. Find it out in the wild at London restaurants like Spicebox.

