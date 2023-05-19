The Horniman Museum is getting a £10million revamp

The Horniman Museum, the cultural jewel in South London’s crown and home to the world’s most handsome walrus, has just submitted plans for a £10m refurbishment.

Much of the work will concentrate on the 2022 Art Fund Museum of the Year’s grounds, creating a nature explorers’ action zone next to the Natural History Gallery, an adventure zone and a sustainable gardening zone. That will all include a children's café next to the former boating pond, a nature-themed play area designed by J&L Gibbons, a pavilion for toilets, and a sustainable gardening zone will create a horticultural hub with a new glasshouse. Work will also aim to do up the 1901 Natural History Gallery building to improve its accessibility and ‘thermal performance’.

The whole project is being undertaken by architects Feilden Fowles alongside conservationist Fiona Raley Architecture and landscape architect J&L Gibbons.

Keep up to date with the Horniman here.

Want more? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London right now.

Want more, but for free? Here are London’s best free exhibitions.