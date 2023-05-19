London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Horniman plans
Horniman plans

The Horniman Museum is getting a £10million revamp

New grounds, new gardens, new museum

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

The Horniman Museum, the cultural jewel in South London’s crown and home to the world’s most handsome walrus, has just submitted plans for a £10m refurbishment.

Much of the work will concentrate on the 2022 Art Fund Museum of the Year’s grounds, creating a nature explorers’ action zone next to the Natural History Gallery, an adventure zone and a sustainable gardening zone. That will all include a children's café next to the former boating pond, a nature-themed play area designed by J&L Gibbons, a pavilion for toilets, and a sustainable gardening zone will create a horticultural hub with a new glasshouse. Work will also aim to do up the 1901 Natural History Gallery building to improve its accessibility and ‘thermal performance’.

The whole project is being undertaken by architects Feilden Fowles alongside conservationist Fiona Raley Architecture and landscape architect J&L Gibbons.

Keep up to date with the Horniman here.

Want more? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London right now.

Want more, but for free? Here are London’s best free exhibitions.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.