The horror director behind ‘The Descent’ is opening a scream-filled bar in London

Besides being the director of the best episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ and the worst ‘Hellboy’ movie, Neil Marshall is well-known for helming uber-scary films. Now he’s turning his evil eye towards the London bar scene.

In collaboration with Kraken rum, the horror mind behind ‘Dog Soldiers’ and ‘The Descent’ will direct a new ‘terrifying bar experience’ in a secret location in the capital, just in time for Halloween.

Every element of the creepy immersive bar – named Kraken Screamfest: Director’s Cut – will be ‘directed’ by Marshall, from the staff to the storylines to the drinks you’ll be sipping. It’s all set to be themed around the fabled kraken sea creature and Marshall has warned that the experience is not for the faint-hearted.

Further details are sparse at the moment, but isn’t good horror all about suspense?

Kraken Screamfest: Director’s Cut is at a secret London location. Oct 31-Nov 1. Tickets cost £20 and will go on sale here on Tuesday October 1.

