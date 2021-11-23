Protect all your trimmings and trappings. The Ivy Garden Chelsea is going green this Christmas. The terrace theme is Miracle on Mount Crumpet, based on ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’, so you can step into Whoville while enjoying your afternoon tea.

The snowy terrace has been filled with plenty of baubles and bright colours. Meanwhile, the restaurant, which is known for its seasonal switch-ups, has a brand new festive menu to match. You might even catch sight of that naughty ol' Grinch in his cave.

The festivities continue inside the gaffe, including entertainment and an enticing combination of contemporary British food and dishes from all over the world. Wintry cocktails this year include Who Martinis and Grinch Jooose. And warm your heart three sizes (that's a Grinch reference by the way), with the holiday dessert selection, featuring Christmas pudding and chocolate truffles. There is also an edible snowball, aka brandy ice cream complete with white chocolate, gingerbread and cream sauce.

The Ivy Chelsea Garden, 195-197 King’s Road, London SW3 5EQ. Running until December 31

