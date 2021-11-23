London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Ivy Garden Chelsea
Photo: Nick Harvey

The Ivy Chelsea Garden has been transformed into the Grinch's Whoville

Enjoy Christmas cocktails and desserts courtesy of everyone's favourite festive menace

Written by
Margaret Dener
Advertising

Protect all your trimmings and trappings. The Ivy Garden Chelsea is going green this Christmas. The terrace theme is Miracle on Mount Crumpet, based on ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’, so you can step into Whoville while enjoying your afternoon tea.

The snowy terrace has been filled with plenty of baubles and bright colours. Meanwhile, the restaurant, which is known for its seasonal switch-ups, has a brand new festive menu to match. You might even catch sight of that naughty ol' Grinch in his cave.

The festivities continue inside the gaffe, including entertainment and an enticing combination of contemporary British food and dishes from all over the world. Wintry cocktails this year include Who Martinis and Grinch Jooose. And warm your heart three sizes (that's a Grinch reference by the way), with the holiday dessert selection, featuring Christmas pudding and chocolate truffles. There is also an edible snowball, aka brandy ice cream complete with white chocolate, gingerbread and cream sauce.

The Ivy Chelsea Garden, 195-197 King’s Road, London SW3 5EQ. Running until December 31

Try the Yard Sale x Off Menu Christmas Pizza

Nine Elms Transforms into an Advent Calendar

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.