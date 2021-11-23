London
Off Menu Pizza
Photograph: Justin De Souza

You're not ready for the Off Menu x Yard Sale Christmas pizza

Hope you like brussels sprouts

Written by
Marcus Brown
If you're familiar with James Acaster and Ed Gamble’s Off Menu podcast, you'll know they’re absolutely besotted with Yard Sale pizza's cheesy marmite garlic bread. Luckily for them, Yard Sale will be returning the pizza in all its 18" glory with £1 from each pizza sold being donated to Fare Share. Not only that, Yard Sale have been daft enough to let these two loose in their kitchen. Throwing dough about, mastering 500 degree flames and getting marinara sauce all over the gaff.

As you can probably imagine, this won't be your average collab pizza. In the spirit of Off Menu's ‘dream restaurant’ concept where guests are asked to choose their favourite starter, side dish, main, dessert and drink, the pair will be creating their dream pizza. There will be a serious helping of Christmas spirit in this pizza as it's topped generously with pigs in blankets, brussels sprouts, crispy sage and cranberry & chilli jam, if that doesn't make you pass out on the sofa in front of the Royle Family, we don't know what will.

The pizza will be available from 1st December to 4th January at all Yard Sale Pizza sites.

