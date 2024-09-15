The Jonas Brothers are playing London’s O2 Arena: everything you need to know

London-based members of Team Jonas, your time has finally come. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas’s huge London shows at the O2 Arena are taking place this week.

These shows will see the Jonas Brothers play hits from all five of their albums. The tour is called, fittingly, the ‘Five Albums One Night’ tour, and it’s already seen them play UK shows in Belfast, Manchester and Glasgow. The shows were supposed to take place in June (on June 12 and 13) but they’ve since been rescheduled.

Off to see the award-winning, chart-topping group at the O2 this week? Here’s everything you need to know about the shows, from doors and start time to a potential setlist.

RECOMMENDED: The best gigs in London this month.

Dates and timings

The Jonas Brothers’ rearranged dates at the O2 are on Monday September 16 and Tuesday September 17.

Doors to the venue open at 6.30pm on both days. The rest of the O2 Arena (in other words, the shops and restaurants in the building) opens earlier.

Judging from previous nights on the tour so far, expect the Jonas Brothers to take to the stage at around 8.30pm.

Seating plan

Here’s the O2’s seating plan for the two Jonas Brothers gigs, according to Ticketmaster.

Image: Ticketmaster

Support act

Support for both shows comes from UK pop singer-songwriter Mimi Webb, who’s best known for songs ‘Good Without’, ‘House on Fire’ and ‘Dumb Love’

Tickets and prices

Tickets are still available for both shows, starting from around £40 on AXS here, and around £76 on Ticketmaster here.

Setlist

This is what the brothers played in Belfast earlier on the tour, according to Setlist.fm.

Celebrate! What a Man Gotta Do O.S. Hold On Goodnight and Goodbye That’s Just the Way We Roll Still in Love With You / Australia / Hollywood / Just Friends / Games / Jersey Interlude Hello Beautiful Take a Breath When You Look Me in the Eyes Year 3000 (Busted cover) Summer Baby Vacation Eyes Gotta Find You / Introducing Me Play My Music A Little Bit Longer Can’t Have You / Sorry BB Good / Shelf / Got Me Going Crazy / Video Girl / One Man Show / Pushin’ Me Away / Tonight Lovebug Burnin’ Up Waffle House Montana Sky Fly With Me Hey Baby / Poison Ivy / Much Better / World War III / Don’t Speak / What Did I Do to Your Heart / Paranoid Jealous (Nick Jonas song) Cake by the Ocean (DNCE cover) Dreams (The Cranberries cover) Walls Comeback / Rollercoaster / Strangers / Used to Be / Cool / Don’t Throw It Away Love Her I Believe Only Human Sucker Leave Before You Love Me

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.