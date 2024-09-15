Subscribe
The Jonas Brothers are playing London’s O2 Arena: everything you need to know

The US trio’s ‘Five Albums One Night’ tour arrives in London for two shows this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
News Editor, Time Out UK and Time Out London
Jonas Brothers on stage
Photograph: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com
London-based members of Team Jonas, your time has finally come. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas’s huge London shows at the O2 Arena are taking place this week.

These shows will see the Jonas Brothers play hits from all five of their albums. The tour is called, fittingly, the ‘Five Albums One Night’ tour, and it’s already seen them play UK shows in Belfast, Manchester and Glasgow. The shows were supposed to take place in June (on June 12 and 13) but they’ve since been rescheduled.

Off to see the award-winning, chart-topping group at the O2 this week? Here’s everything you need to know about the shows, from doors and start time to a potential setlist.

Dates and timings

The Jonas Brothers’ rearranged dates at the O2 are on Monday September 16 and Tuesday September 17.

Doors to the venue open at 6.30pm on both days. The rest of the O2 Arena (in other words, the shops and restaurants in the building) opens earlier. 

Judging from previous nights on the tour so far, expect the Jonas Brothers to take to the stage at around 8.30pm

 

Seating plan

Here’s the O2’s seating plan for the two Jonas Brothers gigs, according to Ticketmaster.

O2 Arena seating plan for the Jonas Brothers, September 2024
Image: Ticketmaster

Support act

Support for both shows comes from UK pop singer-songwriter Mimi Webb, who’s best known for songs ‘Good Without’, ‘House on Fire’ and ‘Dumb Love’ 

Tickets and prices

Tickets are still available for both shows, starting from around £40 on AXS here, and around £76 on Ticketmaster here.

Setlist

This is what the brothers played in Belfast earlier on the tour, according to Setlist.fm.

  1. Celebrate!
  2. What a Man Gotta Do
  3. O.S.
  4. Hold On
  5. Goodnight and Goodbye
  6. That’s Just the Way We Roll
  7. Still in Love With You / Australia / Hollywood / Just Friends / Games / Jersey Interlude
  8. Hello Beautiful
  9. Take a Breath
  10. When You Look Me in the Eyes
  11. Year 3000 (Busted cover)
  12. Summer Baby
  13. Vacation Eyes
  14. Gotta Find You / Introducing Me
  15. Play My Music
  16. A Little Bit Longer
  17. Can’t Have You / Sorry
  18. BB Good / Shelf / Got Me Going Crazy / Video Girl / One Man Show / Pushin’ Me Away / Tonight
  19. Lovebug
  20. Burnin’ Up
  21. Waffle House
  22. Montana Sky
  23. Fly With Me
  24. Hey Baby / Poison Ivy / Much Better / World War III / Don’t Speak / What Did I Do to Your Heart / Paranoid
  25. Jealous (Nick Jonas song)
  26. Cake by the Ocean (DNCE cover)
  27. Dreams (The Cranberries cover)
  28. Walls
  29. Comeback / Rollercoaster / Strangers / Used to Be / Cool / Don’t Throw It Away
  30. Love Her
  31. I Believe
  32. Only Human
  33. Sucker
  34. Leave Before You Love Me

