The Killers at O2 Arena London: timings, set list and everything you need to know

Few bands are loved in the UK quite like the Killers. You only have to watch the band’s rendition of ‘Mr Brightside’ at Reading Festival last year to gauge just how much Brits adore them: needless to say, a Killers show in the UK is a proper event.

The Killers are currently touring the UK as part of their Rebel Diamonds Tour (which saw them play Manchester the other week) – and now it’s London’s turn. Brandon Flowers and the band are playing the O2 Arena for a whopping six nights over the next week or so.

Planning on heading down to Greenwich to see smash hits like ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ live and in the flesh? Here’s everything you need to know about the shows, from doors to support acts.

When are The Killers playing London’s O2 Arena?

The Las Vegas rockers’ shows are on July 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11.

What time will The Killers come on stage?

Expect the band to come on at around 9pm every night. However, on July 7 the Killers may take to the stage earlier (at around 8.30pm) due to the O2 having an earlier curfew on Sunday.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6.30pm for every show, apart from on July 7 when they open at 6pm.

Has the setlist been confirmed for the show?

There’s no confirmed setlist. For an idea of what the Killers will play, however, this was their setlist in Glasgow last week (according to Setlist.fm)

Mr Brightside Spaceman Shot at the Night Run for Cover Jenny Was a Friend of Mine Quiet Town Somebody Told Me Human boy Here With Me From Here on Out A Dustland Fairytale Runaways Read My Mind Smile Like You Mean It When You Were Young Lightning Fields Caution All These Things That I’ve Done

Who is supporting The Killers in London?

The Killers are being supported by Scottish rock band Travis on all London dates.

Are there any tickets left?

Ticketmaster says that all shows have ‘low availability’, though there are more tickets remaining for later dates on July 10 and 11. You can check for tickets here.

What are the band’s remaining 2024 UK dates?

There aren’t any. After their London shows, the Killers’ Rebel Diamonds Tour leaves the UK for Spain, Japan, then finally North America.

