AC/DC at Wembley Stadium: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

AC/DC aren’t just hard rock legends with well over a dozen studio albums to their name: they’ve also got a rep for being one of the best live bands on the planet. Since they were founded just over 50 years ago, AC/DC have played thousands of shows – and now they’re back in London for two more huge gigs.

The Aussie rockers are currently in the midst of their PWR UP tour, which went up for sale back in February and began in May. They’re touring major European cities like Amsterdam, Munich, Vienna, Paris and Dublin, and their London shows at Wembley this week are their only ones confirmed for the UK this year.

Excited to catch AC/DC in the capital this week? Here’s everything you need to know about the shows, from doors and a potential setlist to ticket availability.

When are AC/DC playing Wembley Stadium?

The two shows are on Wednesday July 3 and Sunday July 7.

What time do doors open?

On July 3 doors open at 5pm, while on July 7 doors open at 4.30pm.

What time will AC/DC come on stage?

Expect the band to come on between 8.30pm and 8.40pm on July 3, and between 7.30pm and 8pm on July 7.

What’s the seating plan?

This is the show’s seating plan, according to Ticketmaster.

Image: Ticketmaster

Who’s supporting AC/DC?

American rock band The Pretty Reckless are in support. You might know them for hits like ‘Make Me Wanna Die’ and ‘Heaven Knows’.

Has the setlist been released?

There’s no official setlist. For an idea of what AC/DC will play, this was their setlist in Zurich last week (according to Setlist.fm).

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) Back in Black Demon Fire Shot Down in Flames Thunderstruck Have a Drink on Me Hells Bells Shot in the Dark Stiff Upper Lip Shoot to Thrill Sin City Rock ’n’ Roll Train Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap High Voltage Riff Raff You Shook Me All Night Long Highway to Hell Whole Lotta Rosie Let There Be Rock N.T. For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster has taken tickets off sale for the show on July 3. For July 7, there is ‘limited availability’, with some resale tickets going for £300+. You can check for remaining tickets here.

What’s Wembley Stadium’s bag policy?

Wembley only allows each gig-goer to bring one bag smaller than A4 size.

Additionally, these items are prohibited:

Weapons of any sort

Recording equipment (sound or video)

Professional or semi-professional (4K/8K) cameras

Bottles, cans or glass containers

Fireworks

Alcohol (Alcohol is available for sale from concessions inside the stadium)

Chains (of any kind)

Laser pens /pointers

Go Pro cameras, selfie sticks, iPads and Tablets

Drones

Banners, posters or signs of any kind

Any items deemed to be harmful or offensive

What’s the weather looking like?

For both shows, the weather isn’t looking fantastic, but it isn’t looking godawful either.

On July 3, the Met Office currently reckons it’ll be cloudy and 17C-18C, with a 10 percent chance of rain (although it’s more likely to rain after 11pm).

On July 7, it’ll also be mostly cloudy and there’s a higher chance of rain (40 percent) at about 7pm, though that drops to 10 percent later in the evening. The temperature will be between 18C and 19C.

You can check for the up-to-date forecast here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.