Derelict London Building
Image: Stephen Burrows / Alamy Stock Ph

The London Assembly has called for something to be done about London’s dead spaces

There are currently 400 public buildings empty in London

Written by
Lola Christina Alao
Londoners may not agree on everything, but we can all say that we’re fed up with seeing unoccupied properties across the city. And now, something could finally get done to sort it out. 

More than 400 publicly owned buildings in London are currently lying empty. We know. That’s a vast amount of space that should be being used. That stat comes from a new report by Green London Assembly Member, Sian Berry. The report found that 80 retail units, 66 industrial units and 65 offices are lying empty. Most of these properties have been empty for between one and three years, but 13 have been empty for a full decade and one has even been sitting around doing nothing for anyone for a whopping 16 years. 

About the report, Sian Berry said: ‘Londoners have told me they are acutely aware that community spaces and buildings in their local area are sitting empty. People have called these “dead spaces” – that’s a reflection of the strong feelings people have when they see this kind of wasted opportunity on their doorsteps.’

‘Across London, hundreds of community groups are crying out for easier ways to take over empty buildings.’

Berry has been an advocate for housing justice for a long time and has previously spoken about not being able to afford the new flats being built near her own despite earning double the average wage of Londoners. ‘So who are those flats for, exactly?’ she said. And yeah, since you’re wondering, her income is public info, so have a gawp here if you want to know.

This situation clearly has to change, so Berry has urged the London mayor, our mate Sadiq Khan, to get on board with her strategy to bring empty buildings back into public use. Keep your fingers crossed. 

Find out everything you could possibly want to know about London property here.

But if you’re looking to buy, cover your eyes: prices are higher than ever

