The London Film Festival closing gala has been announced

Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe are coming to town for a whodunnit

The London Film Festival is kicking off with a surefire crowdpleaser – ‘Matilda the Musical’ – and it’s closing with one too. The European premiere of Rian Johnson’s new whodunnit ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ will bring the fest to an end on October 16.

Johnson’s follow-up to his hit murder-mystery, ‘Knives Out’, will be accompanied at the Royal Festival Hall by its stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson and Madelyn Cline.

The film has Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, who’ll be heading to a luxurious corner of Greece to solve another murder case.

It’s not the first time Johnson has walked the LFF red carpet. The festival hosted the European premiere of ‘Knives Out’ as its American Express Gala in 2019.

‘I’m thrilled to be back at LFF with “Glass Onion”,’ said Johnson in a statement, ‘and it’s an honour to be closing the festival. A proper whodunnit really does belong in London, so it feels a bit like coming home!’

‘Like [“Knives Out”], “Glass Onion” is entertaining and culturally literate in equal measure, making some hilarious, razor sharp observations about the world we live in,’ adds LFF festival director Tricia Tuttle.

You won’t even need to have tickets for the gala to catch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ on the night: there’ll be simultaneous screenings at participating cinemas across the UK.

The 66th BFI London Film Festival runs from October 5-16. Head to the official site for all the info.

