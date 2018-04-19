The London Marathon DLR strike is off

Every year, the Docklands Light Railway ferries untold thousands of spectators and runners around the London Marathon route. In fact it serves pretty much half the course, from Greenwich through the Isle of Dogs to Limehouse and Wapping – which is why this weekend’s DLR strike was no ordinary DLR strike. Combined with the usual marathon road closures, it would’ve made getting around a bloody nightmare for athletes and bystanders alike.

So we’re very happy to announce that as of this evening, the strike is off. The RMT and KeolisAmey Docklands, the company that runs the DLR, seem to have reached an agreement, and DLR services will run as usual – so if you were one of the many people anxiously checking their alternative travel options for the weekend, then you can rest easy. (Still check about those road closures, though.) See you down on the streets this Sunday!

Here are the five best places to watch the London Marathon:

