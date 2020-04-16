The London Marathon has launched The 2.6 Challenge so charities don’t miss out

It was a sad day for people training for the London Marathon when it was announced that this year’s running extravaganza would be postponed until October, but the news came as an even bigger blow for UK charities who depend on participants’ sponsorship money for support.

The UK charity sector is expected to lose £4 billion due to the cancellation of thousands of fundraising events across the country, with the London Marathon being the world’s biggest one-day annual charity event – last year it raised more than £66 million.

To help save UK charities during this tough time, the London Marathon and organisers of other mass-participation sports events, including Parkrun and the London Landmarks race, have come together to create The 2.6 Challenge.

Launching on Sunday April 26, the day that should have marked the fortieth edition of the marathon, the challenge tasks the public to create a sporting activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 to raise money for a charity of their choice.

‘You can run or walk 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes. You could do the same in your home or garden, go up and down the stairs 26 times, juggle for 2.6 minutes, do a 26 minute exercise class or get 26 people on a video call and do a 26 minute workout – anything you like,’ said Nick Rusling, co-chair of the Mass Participation Sports Organisers group (MSO) and CEO of Human Race. ‘We want people to get active, have fun and raise money to help Save the UK’s Charities by giving money or raising funds for the charity close to your heart.’

This year’s Virgin Money London Marathon is now scheduled to take place on October 4, but in the meantime, we’ll stick to running 26 laps around our flat in a gorilla costume.

You can get involved in The 2.6 Challenge – or donate money – via twopointsixchallenge.co.uk.

Want to do your bit? Here’s how to help (and get help) in London during lockdown.

Keep up to date with the latest cancelled or postponed London events.