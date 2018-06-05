The London Open 2018 is full of vital, angry art

As the world around us seems to be closing its borders and putting up walls, the Whitechapel Gallery is opening itself up. The London Open, a triennial exhibition that takes thousands of submissions and whittles them down into a neat little show, is returning this year. The jury is made up of top curators and artists, and this year it considered well over 2,000 submissions. The result is an exhibition of work by 22 semi-established artists living and working (across painting, sculpture, performance and video) in London, including Larry Achiampong, Gabriella Boyd, Rachel Ara and George Eksts. It is, unsurprisingly, political. The whole show is meant to be a reflection of London right now, with all of its frailties, vulnerabilities and problems laid bare, including stuff about economics, crime, race, class and gender. It might not always make for pretty viewing, but it’ll make you think. Here are some highlights:
Des Lawrence, 'Alexandr Serberov'
Renee So, 'Woman'
Rachel Ara, 'This Much I'm Worth'
Vikesh Govind, 'Shoes'
Gabriella Boyd, 'Tomorrow Started'
Andrea Luka Zimmerman, 'Civil Rites'
