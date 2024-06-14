The London Overground is getting more trains and upgraded services

Londoners are famous for their impatience, particularly when it comes to public transport. With the tube supposedly going averaging a train every three minutes, we’ve come to expect a certain level of service. God forbid we have to wait more than five minutes. So we’re overjoyed to say that soon Londoners might not have to wait a whole 10 minutes between Overground trains. TfL has said there will soon be increased capacity more frequent services on London Overground lines. Hurrah!

TfL’s transport commissioner Andy Lord revealed in a report that orange line services will be improved across London. The improvements should be finished by early 2026.

‘We are making a series of improvements to the east London line on the London Overground (Highbury and Islington to New Cross / Clapham Junction / Crystal Palace / West Croydon), enabling us to increase train frequencies and support growth and regeneration in the local area,’ the report wrote.

‘These works are fully third-party funded. At Surrey Quays station, piling works on platform 2 are now complete and we have started installation of drainage and the platform super structure. On platform 1, the installation of the platform super structure began over the Easter period, supporting signalling works also took place. Works remain on track to complete in early 2026.’

The report also mentioned improvements to Canada Water bus station, including increased capacity and upgraded colleague and customer facilities. The station closed in March 2024 for these works to be carried out. It reopened in April.

Sadiq Khan has already announced there will be changes to the Overground timetable at the end of 2024 so there can be a ‘more even’ service during peak times. This will mainly affect the lines between Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Seven Sisters.

In January, Khan said: ‘TfL is planning to amend the timetable in December 2024 to provide a more even service interval through Seven Sisters during peak periods.’

In other orange line news, these are all the new names and colours for the London Overground lines. Some parts of the Oveground will be closing in July and August – here’s all the information you need to know.

