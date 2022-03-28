We love a London rooftop bar, so you can imagine our excitement at finding out that another one is set to open in May. The Lucky Club is joining north London’s boozy skyline with a new site in Camden.

Set in a Grade II-listed historic horse hospital, the bar has a stripped-back interior with loads of foliage and neutral colours. The building has had a £2 million facelift and is now ready to seat 130 thirsty customers. Decked out with a retractable roof and gas heaters, the venue is prepared for year-round alfresco action.

You may recognise The Lucky Club name from its sister bar in Mayfair. The townhouse venue is famed for serving bao and other tasty Asian small plates. The new Camden branch is instead offering up tacos and tostadas. Inspired by Mexico City’s bustling food scene, the menu includes a cheeseburger taco, a pulled lamb birria taco and a lobster taco. Vegan options will also be available – and desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth. Such crowdpleasers.

Of course, a rooftop bar is not complete without some OTT cocktails, and The Lucky Club Camden is promising just that with its seven styles of Margarita and mezcal galore. Just like the Mayfair bar, the Camden location will run a ‘Lucky Hour’ between 5pm and 6pm, Mondays to Thursdays when, if you score seven by rolling dice, your cocktail is on the house. Feeling lucky? Think seven, think seven, think seven.

North Stables Yard, Camden Market, Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8AH.

