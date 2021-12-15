The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has called on the UK government to do more to support London businesses, which are once again facing an uncertain future as cases of the Omicron variant surge in the capital in the run-up to Christmas.

There are already signs that shops and hospitality venues in the city will be badly affected by reduced footfall, in what is traditionally their busiest time of the year. Transport for London reports seeing a 26 percent drop in usage in the last week, with tube demand just 45 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The difference – and it’s a crucial one – is that this time around, there is no extra government support for vulnerable businesses and industries, such as bars, restaurants and nightclubs. Mayor Khan is urging the government to put financial support in place for these businesses, for whom another lockdown Christmas could spell disaster. Trade body UK Hospitality has already forecast that takings could be down by as much as 40 percent for December.

In a statement, Mayor Khan said: ‘The government must recognise the impact Omicron is going to have on our hospitality, culture, retail and leisure industries, particularly in this “golden quarter” period. Londoners can do their bit by ensuring they get vaccinated and boosted, and safely enjoy the best our city has to offer this Christmas by following the rules, including taking lateral flow tests and wearing a face mask.’

The mayor has been doing his bit to encourage Londoners and visitors to enjoy the city safely this festive season, launching the eye-catching, free (and outdoors) ‘Borealis’ display in the City of London as part of his Let’s Do London domestic tourism campaign.

Mayor Khan is asking the government to provide additional support for boroughs so they can give grants to businesses directly affected by the new ‘Plan B’ guidance, for business rates relief to be reintroduced until March 2022 and for an extension of the existing VAT relief beyond March 2022.

Omicron poses a huge threat to London’s already-on-its-knees leisure sector. Let’s hope there is more help for it on its way.

There won’t be free TfL travel this New Year’s Eve.

Now lots of theatre shows are being forced to shut.