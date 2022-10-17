The multi-award winning Michael Jackson Broadway musical is coming to London in 2024

Grab a white glove, brush up on your moonwalk and practice your ‘hee-hees’, because ’MJ’ the Broadway musical about the life of Michael Jackson is landing in London’s West End in March 2024.

The Tony Award-winning musical that opened on Broadway in February 2022, will be coming to the Prince Edward Theatre in Leicester Square. Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage, ’MJ’ is centred around the King of Pop’s making of his 1992 ‘Dangerous’ world tour, offering a rare look at the creative mind of the artist that catapulted him into icon status. The ‘Dangerous’ tour was the second world concert tour by the American singer to promote his eponymous eighth studio album, where he played 69 sold-out concerts across Asia, South America and Europe.

’MJ’ is directed and choreographed by Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon OBE, who won the Tony Award for best choreography of a musical for ‘MJ’. It's worth noting that during its New York run the musical was referred to as ‘sanitised’, so don’t expect any light to be shed on the many abuse allegations that followed the singer throughout his career.

Tickets will go on sale in Spring 2023. You can sign up and find more information here.

