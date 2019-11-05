The National Portrait Gallery is set to close for three years

The National Portrait Gallery has announced that it will be closing for refurbishment, with the works set to last at least three years. Most of the permanent collection will be moved into storage, with a selection of works being sent around the UK to various regional institutions while the £35.5million refurb of the east wing and the forecourt take place.

The gallery will close in June 2020, which gives you just under eight months to go and stare at its abysmal, eye-ruining portrait of Ed Sheeran. That’s just one of its many works though (most of the others are much, much better, like the incredibly weird anamorphic portrait of King Edward VI) and it’s a real shame that such an important, major national museum will be closed for so long.

Go while you still can. Go every month, every week, every day, go lots of times a day, use their bogs, buy their books and do everything you can to avoid that portrait of Ed Sheeran. Goodbye NPG, come back soon.

In the meantime, go and see the NPG’s lovely ‘Pre-Raphaelite Sisters’ exhibition while you still can.

