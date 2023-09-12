The National Theatre is giving away thousands of free tickets

The National Theatre celebrates its sixtieth birthday this year and to mark the occasion, it’s giving away thousands of tickets. In total, 3,600 free tickets will be available, which equates to 60 tickets for 60 performances. That’s what we call a proper birthday gift.

Sorry to anyone over the age of 25, because not only are you (allegedly) too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio but you’re also too old to bag yourself one of the free tickets. They’re being exclusively offered to 16-25 year olds.

You can gain free access to top plays across the NT’s West End and the Southbank venues, including ‘The Father and the Assassin’, ‘Death of England: Closing Time’, ‘The Effect’, ‘The Confessions’, the five-star-rated ‘The Ocean at the End of the Lane’, and England football drama ‘Dear England’.

Set your alarms – tickets will go live on the National Theatre website on Monday October 2 from 12pm to 6pm. They’ll last until tickets are sold out.

To also mark the celebrations, on Thursday October 19 the National Theatre will broadcast a recording of ‘Othello’ directed by Clint Dyer (the National Theatre’s deputy artistic director) worldwide. Award-winning actor Giles Terera takes on the role of Othello, alongside Rosy McEwen as Desdemona. The play will be broadcast on YouTube on Thursday October 19 at 7pm, and the stream will remain accessible on YouTube until October 22.

Happy birthday, National Theatre!

