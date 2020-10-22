The Natural History Museum’s ice rink is cancelled for 2020

Of all the many ice rinks London hosts during the winter months, none are quite as iconic as the Natural History Museum’s, with its towering Christmas tree presiding over the ice against the backdrop of Alfred Waterhouse’s spectacular cathedral-like buildings. Which is why we’re truly gutted to learn that the rink won’t be making an appearance this year, thanks to that whole global pandemic thing you might have been hearing about.

The team at the Natural History Museum had been working hard to bring London some much-needed festive fun on the rink in a safe and responsible manner, but in light of ongoing health concerns and uncertainty, they have taken the decision to skip this year’s event. Thankfully, the museum itself remains open in line with government guidelines, with a timed entry system in place to keep you safe, and is free to visit throughout the festive season (except for Dec 24-26).

We look forward to celebrating the ice rink’s triumphant return next winter, but in the meantime, there are still plenty of other ways to channel your inner Torville and Dean this Christmas. Here are the best ice-skating rinks in the capital – get your skates on!

Christmas isn’t cancelled yet: Actual Christmas concerts plus ‘The Nutcracker’ return to the Royal Albert Hall.

The National Theatre saves panto season with ‘Dick Whittington’.