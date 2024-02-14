The new musical from the creators of ‘Six’ is coming to the West End this summer

‘Why Am I So Single?’ is the follow up to the sassy Tudor smash

‘Six’ (pictured), the sassy West End show about the wives of Henry VIII, is probably the biggest Brit musical theatre success story of the last ten years. A clever, audacious idea bound to a tight 80-minute runtime and executed in shades of slick modern pop, it famously premiered at the 2017 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and over the next few years went supernova, working its way up through various venues to its current home at the Vaudeville Theatre – where it’s still packing ’em in.

Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss have been in no hurry to follow ‘Six’ up: they’ve been busy breaking it on Broadway, where it’s also a hit (they’re probably both minted now). Moss did direct a well-received revival of ‘Legally Blonde’ at the Open Air Theatre in 2022, but that’s been it for extra stuff.

Until now. Finally, we’re about to see if lightning can strike twice with the announcement of the pair’s second show, ‘Why Am I So Single?’. Following the romantic exploits of two best friends who can’t find love despite their heroic dedication to the apps, it promises a look at twenty-first century romance tied to ‘epic pop and musical-inspired songs’.

We’ll see how it is when it opens at the West End’s Garrick Theatre this summer, but it certainly has the air of probably appealing to the same girls/gays night out crowd as its predecessor, promising a relatable modern attitude, a music style not stuck in the 1950s, and a stripped down cast and running time.

‘Why Am I So Single?‘ is booking at the Garrick Theatre Aug 27-Feb 13 2025. Tickets are available here.

The best new London theatre shows to book for in 2024.

The Almeida Theatre has just announced its 2024 season.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.