Old Vic Theatre London
Photograph: CK Travels/Shutterstock

The Old Vic marks one year closed with a heart-warming vid

The independent London theatre commemorates this grim landmark in style

By Emily Canegan
Well folks, it’s officially been a year. Three hundred and sixty-five days of theatre-free London. Today marks the exact date curtains were forced to close across the UK. ‘Wistful’ doesn’t even begin to describe how we’re feeling.

To mark the occasion, independent not-for-profit theatre and self-described ‘world leader in creativity and entertainment’ the Old Vic has released a sweet behind-the-scenes video that rounds up everything they’ve been doing over the past year. Nice of them.

While its doors have largely remained shut, the theatre’s staff have kept themselves busy. In fact, despite being physically closed, they’ve dutifully been putting on (virtual) shows, raising money for charity, supporting the community and overall – you know – just being a great bunch of people. 

The five-minute clip features a monthly breakdown of their activities and shows the different ways they’ve adapted to connect with fans worldwide: workshops, podcasts, playlists, you name it. It’s a lovely watch and, although you’ll probs feel a melancholy twinge while viewing it, you’ve got to commend them for their efforts.

Although It’s been a tough year for the industry, it definitely makes us feel a little warm and fuzzy inside to see everything the Old Vic’s managed to achieve. That said: we can’t wait to experience the pure, fizzling high of seeing people say dramatic stuff to each other on a stage once again verrrryyy soon.

