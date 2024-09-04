You can ride this tiny Underground train in London that’s not the tube

London has got all sorts of fascinating disused railways. There’s the Victorian Necropolis Railway that used to transport dead bodies out of London, the short lived Crystal Palace Pneumatic Railway, and the Mail Rail, an erstwhile train service that once ferried all of London’s post around the city. And did you know that you can actually ride the Rail Mail in an experience organised by the Postal Museum? Here’s everything you need to know about the train ride.

How long is the Mail Rail ride?

The ride on the 100-year-old Rail Mail train, through the original tunnels, lasts approximately 15 minutes, including boarding and disembarking back at the depot.

Is the Mail Rail free?

Sadly no. An adult ticket costs £17.60 and a child’s ticket costs £10. Children under three ride for free. You can buy tickets online here.

Why did the Mail Rail close?

The Post Office closed the Mail Rail in 2003 because it had become too expensive to run. The 6.5-mile-long underground train line running between Paddington and Whitechapel had been operating since 1927, but it eventually became inefficient for modern day standards.

