The Open House ticket ballot for the BT Tower and 10 Downing Street is now open

Open House is back for 2018, flinging open hundreds of doors that would normally remain firmly shut to the public. Across Saturday September 22-Sunday September 23, buildings in every borough of London will be free to roam including factories, government buildings and private homes.

Heaps of the cribs, offices and impressive pieces of architecture on the list don’t require booking, but the big boys always bring huge numbers to their yards, which means a ballot system is in place to keep things fair.

If going up the BT Tower, nosing around 10 Downing Street or checking out The View from The Shard (all for free!) are experiences waiting to be ticked off your bucket list, head to the Open House website today (Tuesday August 21) and sign right up. Good luck!

